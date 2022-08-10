Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for new housing

An East Texas City Council approves re-platting and rezoning, clearing the way for much-needed new housing units in the city.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas City Council approves re-platting and rezoning, clearing the way for much-needed new housing units in the city.

In fact, around 300 new housing units are now planned for Kilgore.

Vacant lots on Longview and Lantrip Streets were re-platted for a five-lot subdivision, including duplexes.

A property at the corner of Birdsong Street and Stone Road was rezoned for new construction.

Bill Woodall, communications director for the city of Kilgore, talks about the need for new housing, how it has turned into something of a boom for the city.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

