Missing Harrison County man found safe in Longview

Christoper Britton, 52, has gone missing
Christoper Britton, 52, has gone missing(Harrison Co Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the missing person has been found.

Christopher Britton, 52, has been found safe in Longview, the sheriff’s office reports.

Previous:

He was last seen walking from US Hwy 59 and SL 3990. Officials did not say when he was last seen.

He was wearing green khaki shorts and tshirt, brown hiking boots, and a ball cap. He has blond hair and hazel eyes. He is said to be 5′11″ and weighs about 240 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you think you know where Britton is, please call the sheriff’s office at 903-923-4000.

