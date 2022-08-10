Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Fort Bliss soldier pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child

National Guard soldiers
National Guard soldiers(Source: U.S. National Guard / Chazz Kibler / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Plano native Trevor Dylan Lehew, 28, pleaded guilty today to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

According to court documents, between November 2014 and December 2015, Lehew engaged in the continuing sexual abuse of a six-year-old child at a residence located on Fort Bliss. During this period, Lehew was an active-duty soldier stationed at the military installation.

By pleading guilty, Lehew admitted that he knowingly engaged in the act.

At the time of his arrest for these crimes, Lehew was serving a Texas state sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child related to two other minor children.

A sentencing date has not been set but he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. 

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

