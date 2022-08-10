Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - More scattered showers and thunderstorms today have dropped some heavy rainfall in parts of East Texas. These storms look to once again die out this evening with temperatures dropping into the 70s tonight. Partly cloudy tomorrow with a slight chance for rain during the morning that will increase into the afternoon. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will cool a few places down but those that don’t see the rain will still see temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. Chances for rain remain for Friday, but showers and storms will be more hit or miss during the afternoon. By the weekend, the rain will be drying up and the temperatures will begin to rise. Upper 90s, close to the triple digits are back in the forecast for early next week.

