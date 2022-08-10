Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - More scattered showers and thunderstorms today have dropped some heavy rainfall in parts of East Texas. These storms look to once again die out this evening with temperatures dropping into the 70s tonight. Partly cloudy tomorrow with a slight chance for rain during the morning that will increase into the afternoon. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will cool a few places down but those that don’t see the rain will still see temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. Chances for rain remain for Friday, but showers and storms will be more hit or miss during the afternoon. By the weekend, the rain will be drying up and the temperatures will begin to rise. Upper 90s, close to the triple digits are back in the forecast for early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick Leon Harvey
Tyler police releases names of victims, suspected shooter in Monday homicide
Chance Archer James Hull, 22
Affidavit: Confrontation over alleged abuse led to stabbing death in Tyler
Shooting on Morris Street
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing
A car ran a red light, causing a fiery, deadly accident, authorities said.
Driver in fiery crash that killed 5 charged with murder

Latest News

Evening Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 8-10-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 8-10-22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips