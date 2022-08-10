Crews at scene of house fire on Beauregard Drive in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Smith County.

The fire happened in the 16500 block of Beauregard Drive. Smoke could be seen coming from the attic area.

Firefighters from Flint-Gresham, Noonday, and the Bullard Volunteer Fire Department as well as Smith County ESD 2 are currently on the scene.

Fire at home ((Source: KLTV))

