Crews at scene of house fire on Beauregard Drive in Smith County

Fire in Smith County
Fire in Smith County((Source: KLTV))
By Erin Wides and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Smith County.

The fire happened in the 16500 block of Beauregard Drive. Smoke could be seen coming from the attic area.

Firefighters from Flint-Gresham, Noonday, and the Bullard Volunteer Fire Department as well as Smith County ESD 2 are currently on the scene.

Fire at home
Fire at home((Source: KLTV))

