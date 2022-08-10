Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Baby horned lizards begin hatching at Caldwell Zoo

Two horned lizards have hatched at Caldwell Zoo, keeping the species a little safer from the endangered list.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two horned lizards have hatched at Caldwell Zoo, keeping the species a little safer from the endangered list.

In 1993, the Texas Horned Lizard became the state reptile. The Caldwell Zoo has been working to keep them off the endangered species list.

Two months ago, a female horned lizard laid twenty-nine eggs, and tonight we have two new babies.

They are tiny and weigh under a gram...less than a penny! When they’re big enough, they’ll be put back into the wild as part of a release program.

Several other babies are in the process of climbing out of their eggs tonight also and will soon join these hatchlings.

