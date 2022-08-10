Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Another state will no longer tax feminine hygiene products, diapers

Colorado is no longer taxing feminine hygiene products and diapers.
Colorado is no longer taxing feminine hygiene products and diapers.(khunkorn via canva)
By Lindsey Grewe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado is joining several other states when it comes to no longer taxing diapers or feminine hygiene products.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state has removed the sales tax permanently on such items sold at grocery stores and drug stores.

“We said diapers and feminine products are necessities that should be like apples and oranges; there’s no sales tax, it’s not a luxury item. So, we permanently removed the sales tax from those items,” Polis said.

Two female state representatives and two female state senators also said they supported the removal of those taxes.

“Removing the tax on dignity is a smart move, not only to save Coloradans’ money on essential products but to help remove the stigma around these everyday items,” said Rep. Susan Lontine.

KKTV reports the bill would go into effect on Wednesday.

“This is about dignity. The more we can make these products affordable, the more access folks will have to these essential products, and the more money folks across our state will save,” said Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis.

Lawmakers said the bill passed earlier this year with Democrat and Republican support within the state.

Copyright 2022 via KKTV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Morris Street
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
Wreck on Toll 49 at 110 intersection
Whitehouse man, teen killed in Toll 49 wreck
Frederick Leon Harvey
Tyler police releases names of victims, suspected shooter in Monday homicide
Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5...
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Longview Storm Damage
Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst
Smith County Courthouse Bond Election
Smith County commissioners call November bond election for new courthouse
Half Cent Tax
City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo needs your help naming hippo Fiona’s newborn brother
FILE PHOTO - Phil Scott wins Republican nomination for governor in Vermont primary election.
Phil Scott wins Republican nomination for governor in Vermont primary election.