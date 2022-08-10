Active fires reported in counties of Polk, Tyler

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County.

Tyler 4766 is 150 acres and 50 percent contained. It is in the north part of the county, west of U.S. 69. Tyler 4733 is just south east of Tyler 4766. It is 75 acres and 60 percent contained.

Polk 4766 is in the west part of the county. It is 30 acres and 70 percent contained.

