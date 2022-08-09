Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
White House correspondent Jon Decker discusses FBI investigation of Mar-a-Lago

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - White House correspondent Jon Decker says it has not yet been revealed what led to the FBI investigation of Mar-a-Lago, but it will be in due time.

He says there is a lot of speculation coming from both sides of the aisle, but we must wait to see who signed off on the search warrant and why it was brought.

