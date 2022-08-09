Tyler police releases names of victims, suspected shooter in Monday homicide

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department has released the names of multiple parties involved in a Monday shooting incident.

Tyler police released a statement Tuesday morning identifying Frederick Leon Harvey, 59, of Tyler, as a suspect they believe is responsible for the shooting death and injury, respectively, of Horatio Williams, 57, of Tyler, and Laray High, 50, of Tyler. Harvey also was shot and injured during the incident. Harvey and High were treated and released from UT Health in Tyler.

Upon release from the hospital, Harvey was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder with a $500,000 bond and two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm with a $25,000 bond each.

The shooting took place around 3:14 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of W. Morris in Tyler. Harvey was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

