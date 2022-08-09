Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing

Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KLTV) - A man with a Tyler address has been sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through email phishing scams.

Stephen Oseghale, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in November. He was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in St. Paul, Minn. As part of his plea deal, Oseghale will be required to pay $625,000 in restitution.

Judge Nancy E. Brasel approved a 56-month sentence, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the text of the indictment, a victim from Texas believed she was in a romantic relationship with “David Palmer,” who claimed to be a building contractor in Ireland and requested she send money to help him play his employees before he could leave for Ireland for the U.S. and marry her. The victim sent $40,000 to an account controlled by Oseghale.

A second victim states they gave Oseghale $29,000.

Oseghale is ordered to pay $453,889.27 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Morris Street
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
Wreck on Toll 49 at 110 intersection
Whitehouse man, teen killed in Toll 49 wreck
Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5...
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
A grass fire broke out north of Lindale on Monday afternoon.
Multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Lindale

Latest News

Longview Storm Damage
Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst
Smith County Courthouse Bond Election
Smith County commissioners call November bond election for new courthouse
Half Cent Tax
City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program
Longview Storm Damage
Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst