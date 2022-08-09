Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KLTV) - A man with a Tyler address has been sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through email phishing scams.

Stephen Oseghale, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in November. He was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in St. Paul, Minn. As part of his plea deal, Oseghale will be required to pay $625,000 in restitution.

Judge Nancy E. Brasel approved a 56-month sentence, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the text of the indictment, a victim from Texas believed she was in a romantic relationship with “David Palmer,” who claimed to be a building contractor in Ireland and requested she send money to help him play his employees before he could leave for Ireland for the U.S. and marry her. The victim sent $40,000 to an account controlled by Oseghale.

A second victim states they gave Oseghale $29,000.

Oseghale is ordered to pay $453,889.27 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.