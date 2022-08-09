Tyler ISD board passes measure allowing approved employees to carry guns

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Independent School District Board of Trustees announced Tuesday it has approved adoption of the Guardian Plan, a measure that will allow employees to be armed with guns in schools, at board meetings and various other district-related events.

Adoption of the Guardian Plan was approved during a scheduled August 4 board workshop.

“The District sees this as an extra line of defense to ensure the safety of our students and staff and will always first rely on our Tyler ISD Police force and partnerships with local law enforcement agencies,” said Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford.

According to a press release by the district, implementation of the Guardian Plan will be in addition to “several other safety measures” which include increasing the number of officer positions to the Tyler ISD Police Department to 34 so as to allow for one armed officer at every elementary school campus and more than one officer at secondary schools.

Regarding the use of guns, the press release states that district employees approved to carry a gun will “have numerous hours of specialized training in crisis intervention, management of hostage situations, and other topics the Board may determine necessary before they are ever allowed to be a part of the Guardian Plan.” The press release did not specify whether teachers would be allowed to be armed.

The press release did say that warning signs would be put up to inform people that employees on-campus may be carrying guns.

“We will be installing signs at campus entrances stating that some of our employees are armed,” Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines said. “We hope this warning will be one more deterrent for anyone thinking about harming our students and staff.”

