Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line

By Brian Jordan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon.

Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.

The Angelina County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of out-of-commission radio towers.
WebXtra: Angelina County Commissioners Court purchases radio towers to aid emergency responders
The truck itself is finally visible after trees were removed today.
Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst
