Teen dies following Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a teenager died after a shooting Saturday night.

Police report responding to a shooting Saturday at about 9:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Avalon Ave.

Before officers arrived police said a teenage male victim was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

If you have information contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.

