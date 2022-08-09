Teen dies following Longview shooting
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a teenager died after a shooting Saturday night.
Police report responding to a shooting Saturday at about 9:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Avalon Ave.
Before officers arrived police said a teenage male victim was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
If you have information contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.
