Sheriff: Fast-moving Trinity Co. wildfire may have been sparked by lightning

Multiple fire departments and Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity County...
Multiple fire departments and Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity County wildfire that’s surpassed 400 acres in size.(Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity County wildfire that’s surpassed 400 acres in size.

On Monday, fire crews were called to an area of forest south of Groveton along Farm-to-Market Road 355.

In an update on Facebook, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said the fire was likely sparked by lightning after storms moved through the area.

“(The fire) was growing rather large. They said it was burning about 10 acres a minute just a little bit ago. It’s slowed down a little bit. The wind has died down.”

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the wildfire had grown to more than 400 acres by early Tuesday and was 40 percent contained.

(Source: KTRE staff)

Wallace said crews with bulldozers were working to plow containment lines on the old Fountain Creek Deer Lease.

At one point, the fire was burning about an acre a minute, Wallace said.

No homes or buildings are threatened at this point.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

