Sextortion: Texas man who posed as teen to get nude photos of girls sentenced on child porn charge

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Matthew Ray Flores, 34, of Fort Worth, convicted of posing as a teenager in an effort to solicit sexually explicit images from underage girls, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

Flores was charged in January 2022 and pleaded guilty in February to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced on Thursday, August 4, to 360 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor.

Court documents state Flores concocted an alias, 15-year-old Ben Garcia, and used the fake identity on various social media platforms to target 12 to 17 year old girls.

In November 2019, Flores reached out to a 14-year-old girl online and arranged a visit to her home. Since her family was home at the time, Flores climbed into her bedroom through a window. Shaken by his apparent age, the child asked him to leave, prosecutors said.

In the days that followed, Flores demanded she send him sexually explicit images of herself. She initially sent him partially-clothed photos, but eventually complied and sent nude photos, prosecutors said.

Flores then informed her that because he had “something to use against her,” she better let him back into her home.

Over the course of the next three months, Flores threatened to send the girl’s nude photos to friends and neighbors and sell them online to “rapists” if she did not send him additional photos.

Prosecutors said Flores eventually showed up at her bedroom with a condom, but she told him “we aren’t having sex,” and pushed him back out the window.

“I went through something no little girl my age should have gone through. I was vulnerable and lonely, which made me an easy target,” the victim testified in court.

“I’ll never be the same as I was before. I hated myself for so long, feeling so confused and alone because of him… I can finally say this with the strength I have now: He has no power over me. I will not allow him to hold me back anymore.”

At the sentencing, prosecutors revealed Flores exhibited the same pattern with at least seven victims over the course of two years.

