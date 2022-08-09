Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Second grass fire burning at least 150 acres near Groveton

Fire is at Kemp Road.
By Brian Jordan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A second fire has sparked in Trinity County.

With a large fire burning near U.S. 287, a second fire is east of Groveton on Kemp Rd.

It is estimated about 150 acres currently burning, according to Trinity County Fire Department. A group of trailer houses is in the area near the fire.

Trinity Fire officials say the fire was caused by a lightning strike. Containment has dropped from 10 percent to 0 percent.

