Lufkin Fire fighting 9-acre fire near Southwood Drive

The fire is on a large tract of private property.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Fire Department is fighting a nine-acre “brushy tree line” fire following a report of smoke at 8 a.m.

The fire is on a large tract of private property west of Southwood near Hoshall Drive, so there was no threat to homes or structures according to City of Lufkin Spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth.

“Though we don’t know exactly how this fire started, we have had reports of heavy lightening in the area from yesterday evening’s storms,” Pebsworth said. “Again, we ask that this incident be a reminder of the current fire danger. Angelina County and the City of Lufkin remain under a burn ban.”

As of 1 p.m., Texas A&M Forest Service reports the fire is 70 percent contained.

A report of smoke was made at 8 a.m.
A report of smoke was made at 8 a.m.(City of Lufkin)

