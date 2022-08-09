Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Karnack ISD welcomes students back for 2022-23 school year

George Washington Carver Elementary (above) is the only school in the district, serving 130 students, pre-K through 8th grade. High school students attend school at Jefferson Independent School District, which also had its first day on Tuesday.(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KARNACK, Texas (KSLA) - School buses rolled in and parents pulled up to George Washington Carver Elementary School to drop off their students for the first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

The school is the only school in the district, serving 130 students, pre-K through 8th grade. High school students attend school at Jefferson Independent School District, which also had its first day on Tuesday.

Amy Dickson, superintendent of Karnack Independent School District, said safety is the top priority.

“The first thing that we have to do, and we have been doing for the past few years, is updating our facilities ...,” Dickson said. “We have a buzz-in system; we have updated our camera and security systems. We have had extensive training throughout the summer. We also want to say, ‘it would never be us,’ but we really can’t say that anymore.”

Principal Vickie Jackson is taking on the role for the first time this school year, after working for Karnack ISD for more than three decades.

“Academic excellence is what I want to focus on,” she said.

Jackson said free and reduced lunch will still be served to all students.

For Karnack ISD’s home page, visit here.

For you need to know about back-to-school in the ArkLaTex, visit here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

