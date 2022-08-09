Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Head-on crash in Henderson County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A head-on crash Monday night on FM 315 in Henderson County left one driver dead and one injured.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a two vehicle crash on FM 315 about 1.5 miles south of Chandler around 6 p.m. Monday night.

Troopers determined a Toyota Camry had crossed into the opposing lane, causing a head-on collision with a Kia Sorento.

The driver of the Toyota, Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia, Tausha Redic, 53, of Larue, was taken to UT Health East Texas with unknown injuries.

Investigation into this incident is still on-going.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

