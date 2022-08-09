Hawkins Elementary student injured in school bus crash

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - An elementary school student was injured when a school bus crashed on Hwy 14 in front of the school.

Hawkins ISD Superintendent Susan Morton said the girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Morton said ten students were on bus seven at the time. They were returned to the campus for parents to pick them up. Parents may choose to have their children treated, according to Morton.

A post on social media said a tower was knocked down knocking out phone lines at the school.

Morton said the other car was a Hyundai, she did not know the driver’s condition.

