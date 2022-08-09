Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Scattered showers are popping up and moving through East Texas this afternoon with some places getting a good, soaking rainfall. These storms will last into the early evening before dying out tonight. Temperatures will drop quickly into the 70s tonight. More rain is on the way starting as early as tomorrow morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely for the morning hours. These storms could die out by early afternoon, but then as temperatures warm into the lower 90s, more showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon. Chances for rain continue to look likely for some on Thursday and for Deep East Texas on Friday. By the weekend, rain is drying up and temperatures are rising. Some could hit the triple digits again by early next week.

