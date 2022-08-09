Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning.(Michael Cantu for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood.

Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body inside a tent near a line of trees.

Justice of the Peace John Guinn ordered an autopsy be performed at Southwest Forensic Institute in Dallas.

The man’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified about his death.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Morris Street
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
Wreck on Toll 49 at 110 intersection
Whitehouse man, teen killed in Toll 49 wreck
Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5...
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
A grass fire broke out north of Lindale on Monday afternoon.
Multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Lindale

Latest News

This morning, the city of Tyler's Half-Cent Sales Tax board met to discuss ways to improve...
City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program
Lightning sparks multiple grass fires in Trinity County
Lightning sparks multiple grass fires in Trinity County
Overton residents no longer need to boil their water.
City of Overton rescinds boil water notice
White House correspondent Jon Decker says it has not yet been revealed what led to the FBI...
White House correspondent Jon Decker discusses FBI investigation of Mar-a-Lago
White House correspondent Jon Decker says it has not yet been revealed what led to the FBI...
White House correspondent Jon Decker discusses FBI investigation of Mar-a-Lago