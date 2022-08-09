Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says

Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.(EU, Copernicus Sentinel-2)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – California’s Death Valley experienced widespread damage after it got nearly a year’s worth of rainfall over just three hours Friday.

Images taken by a European Space Agency Satellite before and after the rains show the differences in the landscape.

The enhanced color images use short wave infrared bands to better depict where water gathered.

The National Weather Service said Friday’s 1.47 inches of rain is considered a 1,000-year event, which means there’s a 1.1% chance of it happening in any given year.

Flooding and debris has prompted the closure of all roads in the park.

The National Park Service said many miles of roadway have moderate to severe asphalt damage due to the rains. Hundreds of miles of roadways also have debris on them.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The park superintendent notes Death Valley set a record as the hottest place on Earth in 1913 and is one of the driest places in North America.

He said, with climate change models predicting more frequent and more intense storms, Death Valley is a place where you can observe climate change in action.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Morris Street
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
Wreck on Toll 49 at 110 intersection
Whitehouse man, teen killed in Toll 49 wreck
Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5...
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
A grass fire broke out north of Lindale on Monday afternoon.
Multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Lindale

Latest News

Lightning sparks multiple grass fires in Trinity County
Lightning sparks multiple grass fires in Trinity County
Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $20 million to current and former workers at its New York City...
Chipotle to pay NYC workers $20M for violating labor laws, mayor says
The fire was on a large tract of private property.
9-acre fire near Southwood Drive in Lufkin 100% contained
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Albuquerque police detain suspect in killing of 4 Muslim men
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records