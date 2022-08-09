Coffee City has first council meeting in months

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, the city council of Coffee City held its first meeting in more than two months, after three council members left in one month, and there were not enough members to approve resignations.

“Relieved. Very relieved,” Mayor Frank Serrato said. “Relieved for the citizens, myself, the council members, because there is unity here, we just missed it by somewhere, and just couldn’t talk and when we did talk it was, we weren’t understanding what we were saying I believe, but I think it’s just very relieving.”

Former councilmen Riley Standifer and Ray Ver Hey came back to the meeting Monday night to be able to meet quorum, appoint a new councilmen, and officially resign.

The city appointed Jeff Blackstone, who said he was interested in running in the November election, but with the empty seats, he joined now.

“By getting in a little bit earlier, we can start to turn things around before the election,” Blackstone said.

Blackstone said he wants to improve communication among city leadership.

“Communication between the city council, and the mayor, and the EDC, amongst the community will help everybody have a better positive feeling about what is going on.”

Serrato said he is turning in his resignation as mayor at the next meeting because his position is conflicting with his job.

“I left early to be here, and I don’t like leaving my job early, I don’t like being absent, and I just don’t want to lose a job that I desperately need,” Serrato said.

The next meeting will be August 18 at 6 p.m.

