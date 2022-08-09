City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This morning, the City of Tyler’s Half-Cent Sales Tax board met to discuss ways to improve everything from traffic to drainage issues in the rose city.

“Traffic modernization is a big key,’’ says consultant project manager for the City of Tyler, Davis Dickson. “As our city grows, traffic management needs to grow with it. Of course, streets always need maintenance, and that’s I think a key part of the half cent sales tax program.”

Dickson, says the Half-Cent Sales Tax program will fund 19 new projects, across four key areas in the city.

The Half-Cent Sales Tax 2023 fiscal year budget will allocate:

$16.1 million to streets and traffic

$5.8 million to drainage

$3.7 million to tourism and trails

$859,000 to the airport

The total budget being recommended for the next fiscal year is $16.3 million.

One of the new projects consists of adding an additional turn lane to New Copeland Road.

“And the intent is for capital improvement programs, and that’s solely what this will be used for,” Dickson says.

In addition to traffic modernization, the City is addressing erosion and draining issues, maintenance to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, and traffic management.

“But today, our half cent sales tax board reviewed those projects and they unanimously approved and recommended that we move forward with that notice period,” Dickson says.

Dickson says the city encourages the public to comment on the public notice.

“It will be there for people to see that public notice; it will list these projects that are going to be recommended and we’re looking for that feedback.”

Dickson says following the public notice, it will go to the city council to be adopted. Once adopted, they will be able to use money for those projects.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.