City of Overton rescinds boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton residents no longer need to boil their water.

A boil water notice was sent out Aug. 6 due to a break in a 6″ pipe that compromised water pressure in the City of Overton public water system.

The necessary corrective actions have now been taken and quality tests completed, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

If you have any questions, please contact Shane West, City Manager, at (903) 834-3171.

