Buyer, Seller of 'Sex Slave' sentenced to combined 25 years

Spartanburg County man bought ‘sex slave,’ put metal clamp on her neck, US attorney’s office says
Spartanburg County man bought ‘sex slave,’ put metal clamp on her neck, US attorney’s office says(U.S. Attorney’s Office)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, Texas (KCBD) - Alfonso Orozco, 37, and Robert Hubert, 68, were sentenced to a combined 25 years in federal prison for sex trafficking and kidnapping in the Northern District of Texas.

After first being charged in October 2020, Hubert pleaded guilty in February 2022 to kidnapping and was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison. Juarez pleaded guilty in March 2022 to sex trafficking and was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison.

On September 11, 2019, Juarez advertised a “sex slave” for sale for $5,000 on social media. Hubert responded in a private message offering to buy the “slave” from him. In the message thread, Juarez bragged about pistol-whipping the victim and referred to her as property. Juarez and Hubert met at a gas station on September 18, 2019, to make the exchange.

Hubert transported her back to his home and admitted to handcuffing her and forcing her to sleep naked at the foot of his bed. The victim was eventually able to make her escape after she persuaded Hubert to allow her to call her parents who agreed to pay $5,000 for her release.

In a news release after the sentencing, U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham, the prosecutor of the case said, “The North Texas Trafficking Task Force was launched to investigate and prosecute cases just like this one. We hope the sentences announced today will bring some peace to the victim as she recovers from her ordeal.”

Special Agent in Charge Lester Hayes Jr., Homeland Investigations Dallas said, “The physical and mental abuse suffered by the victim in this devastating sex-trafficking crime is heart-breaking. These perpetrators treated the victim as if she were personal property and not human...Fortunately, the defendant’s 25-year combined prison sentences will not allow them to target anyone else.”

