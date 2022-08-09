Affidavit: Confrontation over alleged abuse led to stabbing death in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An early-morning altercation led to a Tyler man being stabbed to death.

An arrest affidavit has revealed new details surrounding the death of Payton Bennett who was allegedly stabbed to death by Chance Archer James Hull in the early morning hours on Sunday. The affidavit states that Hull and his girlfriend were at the house where Bennett and his girlfriend reside in the 1900 block of S. Sneed Ave. in Tyler. The investigator states that at one point during the visit, Hull became upset with his girlfriend and went outside before attempting to sleep in his vehicle. Hull and his girlfriend then had a confrontation and argument outside, during which she fell down. The affidavit notes that during his interview with investigators, Hull claims that his girlfriend fell because he attempted to pick her up and accidentally dropped her.

The investigator states this confrontation led to Bennett coming outside to confront Hull about “being abusive” toward Hull’s girlfriend. Hull denied ever abusing his girlfriend believes that Bennett’s girlfriend told Bennett Hull was being abusive. Hull, who is said to have described Bennett as his “homeboy,” stated that he knew Bennett wanted to fight despite his own attempts to back away from Bennett. The affidavit states the two eventually ended up in the street circling each other with Bennett swinging at, but never hitting, Hull. The investigator states Hull ultimately takes out a pocket knife and swings the knife as Bennett approaches, making contact once with Bennett’s chest.

After 911 is called around 5 a.m. Sunday, multiple people, including Hull, attempt to render aid to Bennett, who ultimately is pronounced dead after being transported to a Tyler hospital.

Hull, 22, of Alba, was arrested Sunday and booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder with a $500,000 bond.

