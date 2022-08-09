12 sex offenders arrested after multi-agency investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Twelve sex offenders are in custody following a month-long, multi-agency investigation from July 5 through August 4 called Operation Lubbock Tornado.

The purpose of the operation, which included the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Homeland Security Investigations, was to ensure compliance by all registered sex offenders living within the City of Lubbock and unincorporated areas of Lubbock County.

The operation concluded with a four-day field/door-to-door compliance operation, beginning on August 1 and ending on August 4. The door-to-door compliance operation allowed teams of officers and agents to attempt in-person contact.

Six registered sex offenders were taken into custody at the beginning of July for registry violations. Five of the offenders were arrested for felony warrants for failure to comply with registry laws. One was arrested on a new charge of Indecency with a Child by Contact.

Six additional registered sex offenders, who were residing in city limits, were taken into custody during the field compliance operation. Four were arrested for felony warrants for failure to comply with registry laws, two were arrested for on-view felony violations of registry laws, and one was arrested on a municipal warrant for a 2021 citation issued by LPD for a violation of the City of Lubbock Child Safety Zone ordinance.

Following the door-to-door compliance operation, 16 new investigations of suspected Texas Sex Offender registry law violations were initiated by LPD officers and investigators.

Operation Lubbock Tornado Totals:

Address visited – 466

Full compliance on contact – 281

Month Long Operation Arrests – 12

Phone calls from door hangers – 97

Cases Initiated - 16

Arrestees:

Cory Sandefer, 55 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Gerardo Avila, 45 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Matthew Fillmore, 69 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Eduardo Ganzo, 42 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Ramon Loera, 49 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Brandon Martinez, 37 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Paul McRorey, 49 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Ruben Rodriguez, 48 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Emilio Sanchez, 48 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Rocco Love, 69 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Andrew Reyes, 50 - Indecency with Child Sexual Contact

Javier Elizondo, 72 - Violation of Lubbock Child Safety Zone

