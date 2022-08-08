Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Winona Wildcats coach says rivalries make East Texas football fun

By Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winona Wildcats head football coach Keylon Kincade said this year, he and his team hope to compete for a district title.

“Get back on track, get back to the playoffs, contend for a district title,” he said.

The team was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute two weeks ago.

Kincade talked about the challenges of their district.

“Our district is tough, a bunch of old rivalries that go back decades so having to face them every week is a task because they know us, we know them, it’s not like your surprised or caught off guard, everybody knows what your going to do, it comes down to execution and a lack of mistakes,” Kincade said.

Kincade said it is those old rivalries that make competing in East Texas fun.

“It’s some old axes to grind, fathers pass down to their sons so and so forth,” he said.

