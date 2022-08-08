Multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has confirmed that a wildfire active in the 19800 block of Farm to Market Road 1804, toward River Bottom, is being fought by multiple fire departments.

Authorities say that the grass fire is now under control but had previously threatened to damage several structures including a camper trailer, a shop and a residential structure. No damage has currently been sustained to any structure.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s office is on-scene to investigate.

Firefighters from Dixie, Mineola and Smith County ESD 2 responded to the scene.

