Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Trial underway for Waco felon accused of fatally bludgeoning cousin with sledgehammer

David Earl Johnson, 57, is on trial on a murder charge in Waco’s 19th State District Court in...
David Earl Johnson, 57, is on trial on a murder charge in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the death of Michael Washington(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony got under way Monday in the trial of a six-time convicted felon who police say bludgeoned his cousin to death with a 3-pound sledgehammer in February 2020.

David Earl Johnson, 57, is on trial on a murder charge in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the death of Michael Washington at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.

Johnson, who is claiming self-defense, reported to police that he and his cousin got into an argument and Washington grabbed a hammer. He said he took the hammer away from Washington and hit him in the head.

On Monday, prosecutors Kristi DeCluitt and Anthony Smith played a copy of Johnson’s 911 call about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2020, in which he said he and his cousin “had an incident” and he hit him in the head with a hammer. He told the 911 dispatcher he was unsure of his cousin’s condition.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I just started walking.”

Waco police officer Brandon Lehnert testified he picked up Johnson at Orchard Lane and South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just a few blocks away from the murder scene and took him back to the East Calhoun residence. Jurors were shown about 30 minutes of footage from Lehnert’s body camera that showed him picking up Johnson, placing him in handcuffs in the back of his patrol car and eventually taking him to jail.

When they got to East Calhoun Avenue, other officers who had entered the house told Lehnert that it appeared that Johnson had been dead for a long time and that his body was wrapped in a comforter.

Lehnert read Johnson his rights and asked if he wanted to tell him what happened. Johnson, who has at least six previous felony convictions, declined to discuss the incident. He did tell the officer that he lived in Fort Worth and had been in Waco about a month visiting his cousin.

Johnson also said he is a mental patient, and Lehnert asked him if he was schizophrenic, bipolar or diagnosed with other disorders.

“All of that,” Johnson told the officer.

Lehnert told other officers at the scene that there appeared to be no blood spatter on Johnson’s clothes, hands or shoes.

Defense attorney Melanie Walker reserved her opening statement on Monday.

DeCluitt told jurors in opening statements that Washington may have been dead for as long as 10 hours before Johnson walked toward the Baylor University football stadium and called 911.  She said there was evidence that Johnson cleaned up the crime scene and that most of the blows from the 3-pound sledgehammer were to the back of Washington’s head.

She said many of the blows appeared to come after Washington’s body was wrapped in the comforter.

“There were two people in that house, and unfortunately, only one walked out alive,” DeCluitt said.

Court records show Johnson has three felony convictions for aggravated assault, one for attempted murder, one for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one for forgery by passing.

If convicted as a habitual criminal, Johnson faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to life.

Prosecution testimony resumes Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Morris Street
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
Wreck on Toll 49 at 110 intersection
Whitehouse man, teen killed in Toll 49 wreck
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5...
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
A grass fire broke out north of Lindale on Monday afternoon.
Multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Lindale

Latest News

Frederick Leon Harvey
Tyler police releases names of victims, suspected shooter in Monday homicide
Artist's rendering of a proposed new courthouse for Smith County.
Smith County commissioners call November bond election for new courthouse
A head-on crash Monday night on FM 315 in Henderson County left one driver dead and one injured.
Head-on crash in Henderson County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Suspect in deadly Tyler shooting arrested
Suspect in deadly Tyler shooting arrested
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate