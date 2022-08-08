Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.

Brooks said a citation was issued to the homeowner as there was immediate evidence of other burns in the vicinity of the house.

An abandoned house caught fire in the 3300 block of FM 850 in Tyler Monday afternoon. (KLTV)

