Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire

An abandoned house caught fire in the 3300 block of FM 850 in Tyler Monday afternoon.
An abandoned house caught fire in the 3300 block of FM 850 in Tyler Monday afternoon.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.

Brooks said a citation was issued to the homeowner as there was immediate evidence of other burns in the vicinity of the house.

An abandoned house caught fire in the 3300 block of FM 850 in Tyler Monday afternoon.
An abandoned house caught fire in the 3300 block of FM 850 in Tyler Monday afternoon.(KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaegan Wright, 16 (Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Smith County teenager found dead after drowning
Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5...
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self

Latest News

Longview resident Ronald Ross.
WebXtra: Longview resident unsure of next steps amid storm recovery
Longview resident Ronald Ross.
WebXtra: Longview resident unsure of next steps amid storm recovery
Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious
Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious
Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious
A grass fire broke out north of Lindale on Monday afternoon.
Multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Lindale