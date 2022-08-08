Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City is under new ownership.

The announcement was made Monday, Aug. 8 that the Bossier City riverfront shopping center is now owned by Boardwalk Routh LLC, which is part of the Routh Group out of Texas. Louisiana Boardwalk officials say they’ll collaborate with the new ownership group and community leaders to identify how the shopping center can best grow and thrive.

Several of the people who talked with KSLA News 12 crews Monday say they want to see more stores on the Boardwalk.

“If new ownership brings in new ideas and opens up the stores ... . It looked like they had a trolley car at one time. Maybe doing a little more advertising would really help build this area,” visitor Lorna Landry said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several stores closed, especially popular retailers like Banana Republic, for example.

“I’ve seen the Boardwalk during its heyday and I’ve seen it during the pandemic. I would love to see the Boardwalk full again, full of people, full of retailers,” said the new general manager, Ashley Warner.

She was promoted to general manager during the transition. Warner has been with Louisiana Boardwalk for 14 years as the marketing manager and assistant general manager.

“The Boardwalk’s reputation and resiliency is a testament to the team, our community leaders and operation that we have created,” said Warner. “I am very passionate about this property and look forward to future growth and interest along with our new company.”

Louisiana Boardwalk officials say there are a number of improvements already underway. The fountain is undergoing upgrades, and the Courtyard by Marriott is adding rooms and meeting space.

“Building the Routh Group into the company it is today has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life, and I am proud of the support we have been shown through this transition,” said Todd Routh, owner. “This decision was made with the utmost care for the Boardwalk’s future. I am confident that the Louisiana Boardwalk is set up for continued success with the Routh Group.”

According to the news release, Routh Properties was founded in 1992. Through the acquisition of retail shopping centers, the company has continued to grow to more than 100 shopping centers, warehouse properties and office buildings throughout Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Tennessee.

