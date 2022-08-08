Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership

Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City, La.
Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City, La.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City is under new ownership.

The announcement was made Monday, Aug. 8 that the Bossier City riverfront shopping center is now owned by Boardwalk Routh LLC, which is part of the Routh Group out of Texas. Louisiana Boardwalk officials say they’ll collaborate with the new ownership group and community leaders to identify how the shopping center can best grow and thrive.

Several of the people who talked with KSLA News 12 crews Monday say they want to see more stores on the Boardwalk.

“If new ownership brings in new ideas and opens up the stores ... . It looked like they had a trolley car at one time. Maybe doing a little more advertising would really help build this area,” visitor Lorna Landry said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several stores closed, especially popular retailers like Banana Republic, for example.

“I’ve seen the Boardwalk during its heyday and I’ve seen it during the pandemic. I would love to see the Boardwalk full again, full of people, full of retailers,” said the new general manager, Ashley Warner.

She was promoted to general manager during the transition. Warner has been with Louisiana Boardwalk for 14 years as the marketing manager and assistant general manager.

“The Boardwalk’s reputation and resiliency is a testament to the team, our community leaders and operation that we have created,” said Warner. “I am very passionate about this property and look forward to future growth and interest along with our new company.”

Louisiana Boardwalk officials say there are a number of improvements already underway. The fountain is undergoing upgrades, and the Courtyard by Marriott is adding rooms and meeting space.

“Building the Routh Group into the company it is today has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life, and I am proud of the support we have been shown through this transition,” said Todd Routh, owner. “This decision was made with the utmost care for the Boardwalk’s future. I am confident that the Louisiana Boardwalk is set up for continued success with the Routh Group.”

According to the news release, Routh Properties was founded in 1992. Through the acquisition of retail shopping centers, the company has continued to grow to more than 100 shopping centers, warehouse properties and office buildings throughout Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Toll 49 at 110 intersection
Whitehouse man, teen killed in Toll 49 wreck
Shooting on Morris Street
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5...
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
A grass fire broke out north of Lindale on Monday afternoon.
Multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Lindale

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
Multiple fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity...
Fast-moving Trinity Co. wildfire may have been sparked by lightning
Multiple fire departments and Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity County...
Sheriff: Fast-moving Trinity Co. wildfire may have been sparked by lightning
Shooting on Morris Street
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73