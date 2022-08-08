Lindale Rural Water Supply bans all outdoor water use

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Rural Water is prohibiting all outdoor water use, except for livestock purposes, effective immediately.

Current water consumption is three times more than usual, according to the company. To maintain water pressure, Stage II restrictions are being imposed.

This bans all outdoor water use until further notice, except for care of livestock.

If you have any questions about these measures, please contact the Lindale Rural Water Supply office at (903) 882-3335.

