Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Lindale Rural Water Supply bans all outdoor water use

The Lindale Water Supply Corp. says all outdoor watering except for livestock is prohibited as they move into stage II water restrictions.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Rural Water is prohibiting all outdoor water use, except for livestock purposes, effective immediately.

Current water consumption is three times more than usual, according to the company. To maintain water pressure, Stage II restrictions are being imposed.

This bans all outdoor water use until further notice, except for care of livestock.

If you have any questions about these measures, please contact the Lindale Rural Water Supply office at (903) 882-3335.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaegan Wright, 16 (Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Smith County teenager found dead after drowning
Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5...
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO: Manhunt ended; suspect shot himself

Latest News

Lindale Rural Water Supply Corp. moves to stage II water restrictions
Lindale Rural Water Supply Corp. moves to stage II water restrictions
Tyler neighbors passing out popsicles to Tyler cyclists who ride through their neighborhood on...
East Texas neighborhood supporting cyclists with popsicles, cold water, encouragement
Mr. Fagans has been found and is being returned to his home.
Missing Kilgore man found safe
Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5...
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death