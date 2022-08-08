Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office approved to purchase seven ballistic shields

Seven new ballistic shields have been approved for purchase for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
By Erin Wides
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Seven new ballistic shields have been approved for purchase for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioners approved the purchase of the shields at Monday’s meeting.

Chief Deputy Craig Harrington said they’ve wanted to request them for a while, but following Uvalde, said it’s necessary for them to have them now.

Harrington said their officers already have soft body armor, and they put rifle plates over that for any type of active shooter situation.

“This just adds another layer of ballistic protection for their officers. It is a mobility shield, so the officers are able to grab this out of a patrol car and enter a building. It’s not going to be 100 percent protection,” he said. “Nothing is absolute, but it will provide them with a little bit of added security, so the officers, when they have that security, they feel a little more comfortable entering into an active shooter scenario.”

Funding for the seven new shields came from a donation, accepted in January, by the Rosa Mae Griffin Foundation.

Commissioners also approved announcing the proposed 2022 tax rate of $0.28170 and announced a public hearing date of August 22, 2022.

