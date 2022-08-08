Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at a motel Monday morning.

According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, firefighters were called out to the Studio 6 motel off Highway 31 around 5 a.m. The first fire engine on the scene reported seeing smoke coming out of one of the rooms.

May said a second fire engine responded and found a car on fire on the opposite side of the motel.

The fire has been deemed suspicious. The cause is still under investigation, but May said the room and the vehicle that were on fire were both registered to the same person. They have not been able to find that person to talk to them.

