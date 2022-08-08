Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy, hot and humid for the rest of the day today. Temperatures will fall slowly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s by morning. A few isolated showers will be possible tonight, especially with a weak cold front settling around the Red River overnight. That front could move into East Texas and wash out through midweek. This would bring an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly even Thursday. Scattered rain will keep temperatures in the lower to mid 90s until rain chances begin to decrease at the end of the week. More sunshine and less clouds and rain mean quickly warming temperatures into the weekend and possibly back to triple digits in some areas by early next week.

