Central Texas softball team wins LL Senior League World Series

District nine defeats Delaware to bring Senior League Softball World Series title to central...
District nine defeats Delaware to bring Senior League Softball World Series title to central Texas(Little League Softball World Series)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Yet another national championship is coming back to central Texas!

The District 9 softball team, made up of girls from throughout central Texas, beat Delaware to take home the national title.

The team was trailing 3-0 heading into the 6th inning when the girls turned it on, hanging 9 runs on the board.

Ky-Li Alonzo had a Grand Slam in the inning!

Delaware made a push in the bottom of the 7th, but the team from Texas held them off, winning the game 9-5.

Waco has now won back-to-back senior league titles, also claiming the crown in 2019 (The tournament was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19)

The Championship game was broadcasted on ESPN.

