Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

CAUGHT ON CAM: Robbers make off with more than $2 million in jewelry, police say

Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods. (SOURCE: NYPD CRIME STOPPERS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Have you seen these men?

A video released by the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers caught the four of them in a criminal act.

Police said they were stealing jewelry from a store in the Bronx, coming into the shop and using a hammer to break through the display cases, while collecting jewelry pieces.

They got away with more than $2 million worth of merchandise, according to police.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5...
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
Kaegan Wright, 16 (Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Smith County teenager found dead after drowning
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Wreck on Toll 49 at 110 intersection
1 killed in Toll 49/110 wreck

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods.
WATCH: Jewelry robbers make off with more than $2 million in goods
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F