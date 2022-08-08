8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health says they activated their Disaster Preparedness Operations in response to a bus accident in Midland County.

As of 9:30 a.m., MMH received 8 patients that are confirmed to be related to the bus accident with no fatalities to report at this time.

DPS reports that a Greyhound Bus failed to yield the right of way exiting a Pilot Truck Stop.

According to another report from DPS, a Nissan Frontier was traveling eastbound on WCR 127. A Greyhound Bus was exiting the Pilot Truck Stop to turn westbound onto WCR 127. The Greyhound bus failed to yield the right of way to the Frontier. The Greyhound Bus was struck in the front left quarter panel by the front end of the Frontier.

The Greyhound Bus was carrying a total of 28 passengers. 6 passengers were taken by Midland Fire and EMS to Midland Memorial Hospital. All passengers are reported in stable condition. The drivers of both the Greyhound Bus and the Frontier were also transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and are reported in stable condition.

According to the passengers, they couldn’t leave until all passengers, including the ones in the hospital, were inside.

“She was already mad about something. She was talking about kicking people off the bus so after that she saw the truck coming and she’s pulling out right here. You can see she was pulling out right here, and next thing you know bam. It was a hard hit.” Said bus passenger Raymond Moore.

Some passengers, like Moore, say that they felt pain in their back, neck and head.

“A lot of people sustained injuries. My back and my knees hurt (and) you know a couple of people went to the hospital,” said Moore.

He said that he’d rather wait instead of going to the hospital and avoid staying longer.

“I didn’t want to go because I didn’t want to be stranded in a place I don’t know.”

We reached out to Greyhound and they said that they’re aware of the incident and that their primary concern is the well-being of all involved at the time.

Some of the people that went to the hospital came back to the bus at noon.

Some were seen wearing casts and neck braces.

