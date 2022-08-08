Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Lauren Sennet, Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl is dead after Georgia police said she found a loaded gun in the backseat of a car and accidentally shot herself.

The child’s mother, 26-year-old Kealin Lewis, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children and remains at the DeKalb County Jail.

According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to Interstate 85 at 7:38 p.m. Sunday and found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car.

Investigators said it appears the child found a gun in the backseat and fired it, hitting herself.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaegan Wright, 16 (Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Smith County teenager found dead after drowning
Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5...
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO: Manhunt ended; suspect shot himself

Latest News

WATCH: Deputies cut free shark caught in crab trap
FILE - Writer and historian David McCullough appears at his Martha's Vineyard home in West...
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared
Lindale Rural Water Supply bans all outdoor water use
Lindale Rural Water Supply bans all outdoor water use
Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said the shooter's refusal to offer an apology...
Arbery's mom notes Travis McMichael's lack of apology