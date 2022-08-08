Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

1 person shot on West Morris Street in Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are on the scene of a reported shooting.

According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened in the 900 block of W. Morris Street.

Erbaugh said one person was shot. It is unknown the extent of their injuries at this time.

Erbaugh said detectives are en route to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5...
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
Kaegan Wright, 16 (Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Smith County teenager found dead after drowning
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Wreck on Toll 49 at 110 intersection
1 killed in Toll 49/110 wreck

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
1 person shot on West Morris Street in Tyler
1 person shot on West Morris Street in Tyler
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
An abandoned house caught fire in the 3300 block of FM 850 in Tyler Monday afternoon.
Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire