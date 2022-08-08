1 person shot on West Morris Street in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are on the scene of a reported shooting.

According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened in the 900 block of W. Morris Street.

Erbaugh said one person was shot. It is unknown the extent of their injuries at this time.

Erbaugh said detectives are en route to investigate.

