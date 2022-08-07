Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Businesses take steps to protect employees from summer heat

Joe David, a Senior Industrialist Hygiene Specialist with Travelers Insurance, talks about protecting employees from heat dangers.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - August through September is traditionally where we see the hottest days of the East Texas summer, and summer heat is a danger to anyone who works for any period of time in it.

Ranging from the high 90′s to triple digits, the temperatures can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Safety experts say there are things that employers can do to safeguard their employees from heat dangers.

Joe David, a Senior Industrialist Hygiene Specialist with Travelers Insurance, talks about programs businesses can implement to protect their employees from heat dangers.

