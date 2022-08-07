Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nine transported to hospital after explosion at Vitro plant

One person in critical condition was airlifted to United Regional.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials say nine employees at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls were transported to the hospital following an explosion.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke tells our crew that a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He says the leak was next to a burner which caused an ignition leading to an explosion.

Eight victims were transported by ambulance, while one was transported by Air Evac to United Regional, Duke says.

At this moment, officials say the affected portion of the plant has been evacuated while the Wichita Falls Fire Department monitors the situation.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more.

