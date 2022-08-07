Dozens of high flyers descend into Hearne for Lonestar Paragliding Championship

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The conditions in Hearne were perfect Sunday for flying, but not just any type of flying. High flyers from across the country as far as the Carolinas and New Mexico descended on the Hearne Municipal Airport for the annual Lonestar Paragliding Championship.

The week-long competition tests pilots’ skills and ability to fly the distance in all types of ever-changing conditions. On average gliders will travel upwards of 100 miles per day. Sunday’s first leg of the competition began at the Hearne Municipal Airport with the goal of traveling past Waco to Cleburne just over 120 miles away depending on the route taken.

Participants say besides the clear Brazos Valley and Central Texas Skies the hospitality received from the people of Hearne along with city and county leaders is one of the driving forces behind coming to the area. High flyers also say Hearne’s airport along with the scenic views makes Hearne a prime location for taking flight.

David Prentice is the founder and owner of Fly Cuervo, a flight touring company and host of the Lonestar Championship. He says the goal of the event is to provide a fun but challenging experience for flyers of all levels and experiences.

“We try and make the task challenging in such a way that only the top guys make it and so every day we evaluate the weather and accordingly we predict and call the task, so today given the weather we’ve set the task just over 100 miles,” said Prentice.

Prentice, a lifelong hang glider started the company just over 12 years ago. He says after visiting and flying in Hearne over two decades ago prompted him to bring the event here every chance he gets.

“The Lonestar Paragliding Championship was started 12 years ago and I came here originally 22 years ago racing my hang glider and I loved flying here, It was some of the best flying I ever experienced in my life and at some point, I was like I got to bring paragliders here,” said Prentice. “This place is world-class and so we started in 2010 when we brought the first championship here and we’ve been running it every year since then.”

Ben Parker is a software developer from New Waverly, just over an hour from Hearne. He says being able to fly so close to home is something that he really enjoys and one the reasons he loves to visit Hearne.

“We love this place. It’s an amazing place to be,” said Parker. “It’s one of the only public airports that’s used to having paragliding pilots.”

Besides the thrill of the flight Parker says gliding through the skies is like having a chess game in the sky.

“It’s freedom, ultimate freedom,” said Parker. “We’re flying through the air like birds its the sensation and feeling you get, it’s a very special thing.

Parker says the views over the Central Texas skies are amazing as well.

“The Brazos valley has a really good topography and landscape for paragliding flights and it holds many world records.”

Championship staff says Hearne is the site of the two longest race-to-goal tasks ever completed in the world.

The Lonestar Championship brought out championship-caliber flyers as well. Robin Hamilton holds seven world records and flew from West Houston to Canada in 2019 raising nearly thirty dollars for breast cancer awareness. Hamilton says he loves the challenge of taking flight and the science and mechanics of it.

“It’s not by accident that you can take off from one place and you can land 100 miles or more away,” said Hamilton. “You actually have to work, work, work the sky to look for areas that you can climb in and good areas to glide in that you can actually make the distance.”

The championship will continue through Saturday, with new goals and tasks being added daily until a winner is declared.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office issues an alert to residents in the area notifying them that the high flyers will be in the area. They say participants have designated landing zones however in the event of an emergency a landing might occur in open pastures and private property.

