BCSO: Manhunt ended; Suspect has shot himself

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar(Bowie County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The suspect, who was on the run after shooting three people and killing one, was found dead in a vacant home.

On August 7th the manhunt for Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, has come to an end. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has discovered Aguilar had broken into a vacant home on Roy Road near Leary, Texas, and had shot himself.

On August 6th around 1:30 p.m., Saturday the BCSO responded to a shots fired call, where two gunshot victims were discovered, a man and a woman, 52-year-old. The male victim, Serafin Garcia-Alanis, 55, died from his injuries and the woman was taken to the hospital.

The alleged suspect Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar fled the scene and reportedly carjacked a passerby who pulled over to check on him.

Later that night, a lieutenant recognized the vehicle from the shooting while on Kings Highway. As the Lieutenant attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect shot him. A highspeed chase then ensued, where Aguilar stole another vehicle.

A major manhunt began with 75-100 law enforcement officers and ended when Aguilar was discovered, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, in the vacant home he had broken into.

We currently do not know the condition of the Lieutenant who was shot, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman victim is currently in stable condition.

More updates to come as information becomes available.

