Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death

Chance Archer James Hull, 22
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed around 5 a.m.

Chance Archer James Hull, 22, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge for murder, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000.

The Tyler Police responded to a call at 5 a.m. from a residence in the 1900 block of S. Sneed according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

Officers found one victim with a stab wound, and it has been reported that Hull stabbed the victim after a physical altercation, Erbaugh said.

Erbaugh also said Hull was attempting to help the victim when officers arrived.

Hull was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail.

