Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed around 5 a.m.

Chance Archer James Hull, 22, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge for murder, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000.

The Tyler Police responded to a call at 5 a.m. from a residence in the 1900 block of S. Sneed according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

Officers found one victim with a stab wound, and it has been reported that Hull stabbed the victim after a physical altercation, Erbaugh said.

Erbaugh also said Hull was attempting to help the victim when officers arrived.

Hull was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.