Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the morning hours, with temperatures in the mid 70s. By mid-morning, we make our way into the 80s, and then highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s. Generally looking at a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon hours with a chance for scattered showers and thundershowers. This evening, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. It may be a little breezy during the late afternoon and evening hours like yesterday. Overnight, mostly clear skies, temperatures dropping into the mid 70s. Sunday will be another partly cloudy day; highs will be a just a bit warmer than what we see today. Rain will stay in the forecast, but the best chances will be in our southern counties for Sunday afternoon.

Looking to next week, we will continue to keep low to moderate chances for rain in the forecast, those chances peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday/Wednesday overnight. High temperatures this week will be more tolerable, with no widespread 100s expected for the next seven days! Temperatures should generally run closer to normal than they have for the last few weeks, with morning lows in the mid 70s, and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. By next weekend, it does look like we could return to the triple digits unfortunately. That said, you will want to make the most of this “cooler” weekend and week. Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.